15-year-old Columbus boy accused of shooting parents, denied bond

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The 15-year-old Columbus teen accused of shooting his parents was denied bond in court on Monday. He is facings several charges including two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm.

Police were called to the home located on Old Town Drive in North Columbus around 6 p.m. Friday evening. Detectives say the mother was wounded in her abdomen and wrist, as she was trying to block the shot. The father was wounded in his right hip.

The teen sat quietly in Muscogee County Juvenile Court Monday dressed in a dark gray T-shirt and blue pants as he listened to detective Amanda Hogan recount what happened. She told the court that the teen was angry with his parents all day Thursday because they made him do his daily household chores as listed on the refrigerator.

According to testimony, the chores prevented the juvenile from searching for Bible scriptures for a friend who told him she wanted to get saved while at school on Thursday, the day before the incident. His plan was to take the scriptures back to school on Friday.

Instead, he went to school angry on Friday and when he came home, he reportedly retrieved his parents' loaded 9mm gun from the nightstand inside their bedroom. He hid the gun in an unknown place while he waited for his parents to come home, according to police. Once they arrived, the juvenile allegedly opened fire.

The dad managed to get the gun from his son before police arrived. The mother ran out of the house to tell police what happened. When police made their way inside, the suspect was lying on his stomach. The mother rushed outside to explain to officers what happened. She reportedly told them she couldn't believe her son had done this.

Officers also reported finding the boy's 7 or 8 medications on the parent's gun safe--where they kept his pills, but the gun was not kept in there.

Judge Andrew Dodgen denied bond on Monday and ordered an updated psychological evaluation on the teen. The last time a psychological exam was done was in 2011 during Drug Court.

We spoke to a neighbor who described the boy's demeanor as he routinely came home from school.

"It was a big chaotic scene up here, lots of police. They had the yard yellow taped off. That's when I knew something was wrong," said Sylvon Barnes. "He would be walking home from school and I see him passing by. He seemed like a pretty nice kid. Besides the fact that he was pretty quiet and kept to himself, I'm not sure if he had many friends. He didn't seem awful awkward or anything like that."

The next court hearing is set for Thursday, April 18, 2013. The time has not been set at this time.

