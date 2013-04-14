Fort Benning team named "Best Rangers" in 3-day competition

A Fort Benning team, representing the Ranger Training Brigade, won the 2013 David E. Grange Best Ranger Competition this weekend.

Sergeant First Class Raymond M. Santiago and Sergeant First Class Timothy S. Briggs were named the winners of the 60-hour event, which concluded late Sunday afternoon.

Rangers have set the standard for extraordinary selfless service for more than 300 years. Their dedication is tested, even today, in Afghanistan and in operations like Operation Iraqi Freedom. The leadership, discipline and skill sets Rangers bring to the battlefield cannot be replaced by sophisticated weaponry and advanced technologies.

Competitors return to their units with a renewed sense of confidence, which inspires every Soldier they lead, improving combat effectiveness of units worldwide.

Sergeant First Class John M. Gendron and Sergeant First Class Joshua Horsager, a team from the 75th Ranger Regiment, Fort Benning, were awarded second place.

Rounding out the top three, in third place were Sergeant First Class Samuel E. Leritz and Staff Sergeant Christopher Brousard, a team representing the 75th Ranger Regiment, Fort Benning.

The winning team and the teams that finished the competition, will be recognized at an awards ceremony at 11 a.m. April 15 at Marshall Auditorium in McGinnis-Wickam Hall.

Of the 49 teams that started the event on Friday morning, 24 finished the three-day event.

Copyright 2013 WTVM. All rights reserved.