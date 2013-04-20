Former Columbus High standout arrested for DUI

A former Columbus High School standout has been booted off the University of Georgia Baseball team.

According to the Athens Clarke County Jail, J. T. Phillips was arrested 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

He faces several charges including DUI and going the wrong way on a one-way road.

The announcement of Phillip's dismissal came after Saturday's game.

Phillips' bondtotaled $3,000. He has been released from jail less than an hour after his arrest.

