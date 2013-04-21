Auburn fans roll Toomer's Oaks one last time

It was a big day in Auburn on Saturday as nearly 60,000 people bombarded Toomer's Corner to roll the beloved oaks for the last time.

The great tradition came to an end on A-Day when 80,000 filled Jordan-Hare Stadium to see the tigers show off their skills on the gridiron.

The oaks were poisoned following an Auburn- Alabama game in 2010, by Alabama fan Harvey Updyke. Updyke admitted to dousing the trees with a deadly herbicide following the Iron Bowl in November.

After more than two years of the case going back and forth in the courts, In March 2013, Updyke was sentenced to three years in prison with at least 6 months of mandatory jail time.

Auburn fans tell us they are looking forward to starting a new tradition. The rolling's date back to at least 40 years.

During the initial celebrations at Toomer's Corner, it started with the now-underground wires that used to crisscross the corner and switching to the trees some three decades ago, according to retired Auburn athletic director David Housel.

"The best is yet to come," Housel said.

