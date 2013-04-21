St. Jude Dream Home winner claims $300,000 home - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

St. Jude Dream Home winner claims $300,000 home

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

The Saint Jude Dream Home Giveaway winner is a retired nurse from Mauk, Georgia in Taylor County.   Linda Whitt said she was surprised when she got the call informing her she was the winner. 

Whitt told News Leader 9's Dante Renzulli, she was home watching the Braves game during the drawing--which was broadcast live on WTVM Sunday afternoon.  

Our cameras were there when Whitt stepped into the $300,000 home on Pebblebrook Lane, in north Columbus near Mobley Road. 

Whitt said she never saw the Dream Home before because when she purchased a ticket, she only did so to contribute to the cause, preventing childhood cancers. 

"I am very overwhelmed. I don't know what I'm going to do with the house." The best part about the house, she added, is the stone fireplace. 

Whitt also said she comes from a large family and has no plans to move to Columbus from the 35 acres she lives on in Mauk. 

This is the 12th St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Columbus. All proceeds go to the Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.   

A big thanks to everyone who bought tickets to help with this worthy cause.  Who knows, you could be the next winner, so watch for the next round of ticket sales in 2014. 

Copyright 2013 WTVM. All rights reserved.

