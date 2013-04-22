AL 6th grader rushed to the hospital after overdosing - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

AL 6th grader rushed to the hospital after overdosing

SALEM, AL (WTVM) -

A 12-year-old East Alabama student is recovering after possibly overdosing on prescription pills.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says deputies and medical units were called to Wacoochee Junior High School around noon Monday. 

News Leader 9's Roslyn Giles learned from Jones, the girl did not get the drugs while at school.

From all indications, she did not get the pills at Wacoochee, according to Jones. It is unclear though whether she took them at home or on her way to school.

We do not know how many pills or what kind of drugs she took. Initial reports indicated she took an excessive amount of pills. Jones now says she didn't take as many as were first reported.

A family member picked her up from school and took her to a hospital, here in Columbus.

A student notified a teacher about the girl taking the pills who didn't appear to be lethargic or disoriented when taken to the hospital.  She was in stable condition at last check. 

Copyright 2013 WTVM. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:34:14 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • 'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    Friday, April 28 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-04-28 21:45:21 GMT
    (Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)(Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    More >>

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly