AL 6th grader rushed to the hospital after overdosing

A 12-year-old East Alabama student is recovering after possibly overdosing on prescription pills.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says deputies and medical units were called to Wacoochee Junior High School around noon Monday.

News Leader 9's Roslyn Giles learned from Jones, the girl did not get the drugs while at school.

From all indications, she did not get the pills at Wacoochee, according to Jones. It is unclear though whether she took them at home or on her way to school.

We do not know how many pills or what kind of drugs she took. Initial reports indicated she took an excessive amount of pills. Jones now says she didn't take as many as were first reported.

A family member picked her up from school and took her to a hospital, here in Columbus.

A student notified a teacher about the girl taking the pills who didn't appear to be lethargic or disoriented when taken to the hospital. She was in stable condition at last check.

