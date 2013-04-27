CSU student finds another student dead in her dorm room. - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

CSU student finds another student dead in her dorm room.

Facebook Facebook

A student at Columbus State University made a shocking discovery Saturday morning.  

Public Relation's director John Lester told News Leader 9, Giselle Ortiz, 19, was found dead inside her dorm room.  

Ortiz was pronounced dead just before 11:00 a.m. at Broadway Crossing student complex in downtown Columbus.  

Lester said Ortiz was last scene earlier this morning.  It is unclear if her roommate or another student found her body.  

Ortiz is from Powder Springs, Georgia and was majoring in Music Education.  

CSU released the following statement to students, faculty and staff via email: 

"I am deeply saddened to have to report that a CSU student was found deceased this morning in her room at Broadway Crossing. No foul play is suspected at this time.

University Police and local officials are investigating. Student Affairs representatives -- including several CSU counselors -- are downtown at this time.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to her friends and family."

The body will be sent to Atlanta for an autopsy on Monday, but university officials say they do not suspect foul play. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:34:14 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • 'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    Friday, April 28 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-04-28 21:45:21 GMT
    (Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)(Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    More >>

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly