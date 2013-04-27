CSU student finds another student dead in her dorm room.

A student at Columbus State University made a shocking discovery Saturday morning.

Public Relation's director John Lester told News Leader 9, Giselle Ortiz, 19, was found dead inside her dorm room.

Ortiz was pronounced dead just before 11:00 a.m. at Broadway Crossing student complex in downtown Columbus.

Lester said Ortiz was last scene earlier this morning. It is unclear if her roommate or another student found her body.

Ortiz is from Powder Springs, Georgia and was majoring in Music Education.

CSU released the following statement to students, faculty and staff via email:

"I am deeply saddened to have to report that a CSU student was found deceased this morning in her room at Broadway Crossing. No foul play is suspected at this time.

University Police and local officials are investigating. Student Affairs representatives -- including several CSU counselors -- are downtown at this time.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to her friends and family."

The body will be sent to Atlanta for an autopsy on Monday, but university officials say they do not suspect foul play.