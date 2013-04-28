SUV flips over in a backyard on Whitesville Road - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

SUV flips over in a backyard on Whitesville Road

(Photo credit: Dante Renzulli) (Photo credit: Dante Renzulli)
(Photo credit: Dante Renzulli) (Photo credit: Dante Renzulli)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

The driver of a black SUV crashed into a Georgia Power pole on Whitesville Road and flipped, landing in someone's backyard between Magnolia Way and Maudie Lane.

Firefighters had to rescue the female driver who was trapped inside. She was taken to the hospital by ambulance.  The power pole landed on top of the overturned vehicle, creating a hazardous situation with live wires.

An electrician had to turn off the power for the safety of the tow truck driver.

The homeowner, Mark Hicks, and his family were not home at the time.  He received a call from a neighbor who said an SUV landed sideways on top of his shed. Yesterday, his children were playing on a Slip 'n Slide in the backyard and would have been doing the same thing today had he not received an invitation to visit his brother-in-law.

Traffic was blocked in both directions as crews worked to remove the wreckage.

Copyright 2013 WTVM. All rights reserved.

