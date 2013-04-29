Body of Ft. Benning sergeant found with multiple gunshot wounds

The body of a Fort Benning sergeant was found with multiple gunshot wounds early Monday morning.

A worker on his normal newspaper route noticed the remains in a ditch at Wood Loop and Nuckols Road around 3 a.m.

The victim was identified as 34-year-old Donald LaShon Wilson of Lee County, according to Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor.

Taylor says they believe the body was dumped at that location off of Highway 165 in Fort Mitchell after being shot. Right now, it's unclear where the real crime scene is located.

Wilson's home is about 20 miles from the dumpsite where he lived with his wife. He was last seen around 11 p.m. Sunday night. He was not dressed in military attire when found; authorities say he was wearing comfortable clothing you would lounge around in at home. He wasn't dressed as if he had plans to go anywhere.

The Phenix City Police Department also received a call after 4 a.m. Monday morning about a burning car in the parking lot of an apartment complex near the old Wal-Mart off Highway 280. It was later discovered that the Mercury Marquis belonged to Wilson. The car was destroyed in the fire.

There are no suspects at this time. The investigation is ongoing with detectives trying to collect evidence at Wilson's home at in Lee County off Strafford Road, just inside the Lee County line.

Wilson was a platoon leader at Ft. Benning and was about to be promoted from an E6 to an E7. He was very well liked by his peers and a lot of people looked up to him on post, according to Taylor.

The Lee County Sheriff's Dept. and Phenix City police are assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Russell County Sheriff's Dept. at 334-298-6535.

