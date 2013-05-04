15-month-old boy killed in Columbus car crash - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

15-month-old boy killed in Columbus car crash

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

A 15-month-old boy is dead following a single car accident in Columbus.

Princeton Sagoe was pronounced dead Friday night at Egleston Children's Hospital in Atlanta just after midnight.

The accident happened at Warm Springs Road and Flat Rock Road in northeast Columbus.

The baby's mother told police she became distracted when she realized her son escaped from his car seat and was standing up behind her.

As she was scolding the child in the rear view mirror, she began to drift out of her lane and nearly hit another car head-on.

Swerving to miss that car, she crashed through a fence and struck a tree in someone's back yard.

The crash is still under investigation.

