Columbus man shot during fight with another man - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus man shot during fight with another man

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

A man is in ICU at Columbus Regional hospital after getting shot in the torso.  

Columbus detectives said Rakiem Jones, 20, and Jonathan Swith, 22, got into a fight  Saturday morning over a woman.

On Saturday, Jones was listed in critical, but stable condition from a gunshot wound.  Today his status has been slightly upgraded to unsatisfactory.

According to authorities, Swift, was treated for a laceration over the left eye.

The incident happened at 1339 23rd Street

No arrests have been made.   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:43 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:43:34 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • 'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    Friday, April 28 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-04-28 21:45:21 GMT
    (Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)(Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    More >>

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly