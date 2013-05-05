Columbus man shot during fight with another man

A man is in ICU at Columbus Regional hospital after getting shot in the torso.

Columbus detectives said Rakiem Jones, 20, and Jonathan Swith, 22, got into a fight Saturday morning over a woman.

On Saturday, Jones was listed in critical, but stable condition from a gunshot wound. Today his status has been slightly upgraded to unsatisfactory.

According to authorities, Swift, was treated for a laceration over the left eye.

The incident happened at 1339 23rd Street

No arrests have been made.