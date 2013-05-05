EMT worker rescues own child when called to daycare for child ab - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

EMT worker rescues own child when called to daycare for child abuse

Sherae Reich was arrested Saturday and charged with child abuse. Sherae Reich was arrested Saturday and charged with child abuse.
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) -

A Phenix City Emergency Medical Technician received a frightening call on Saturday that her baby was unresponsive.

Sherae Reich, the woman watching the child, reportedly shook the baby until it was unresponsive to get it to stop crying. Once the child was unresponsive Reich called the child's mother and told her of the child's injuries but not that the baby had been shaken. 

The mother then drove an ambulance to the scene at 6 Sorghum Ct in Fort Mitchell, a home-based daycare.  

Reich was arrested Saturday and charged with child abuse.  

The 2 month-old was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

According to friends of the family, the child was in the hospital for a few days. The baby was discharged from the hospital as of Monday and sent home, where the baby is recovering. 

According to authorities, the daycare is unlicensed. Reich bonded out of jail on Monday.

Officials say Reich was babysitting for three different families and that she admitted to shaking the baby to get it to stop crying.

Doctors say they discovered old bruising, which police say may indicate a history of abuse.

We will bring you more details as they become available.

