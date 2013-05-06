Exclusive interview with Club Cream shooting victim

What started as an attempt to clear out an overcrowded nightclub ended with a shooting.

Two people including a Columbus Police officer barely missed getting shot. We were able to get an exclusive interview with a woman who wasn't so lucky.

Shatora Turpin, 19, was shot in the arm. She showed us her arm all bandaged up and says it happened as she was walking to her car.

Officers went to Club Cream on 10th Avenue around 1:45 Monday morning. They were concerned about a possible fire hazard with too many people inside.

But when authorities walked through the door, Turpin says people started frantically making a run for it. Police tell us at that point, someone pulled out a gun and started shooting.

Turpin say she's thankful it wasn't any worse; she celebrates her 20th birthday on Tuesday.

As for the other close calls, bullets grazed an officer's foot and 22-year-old Jonathan Swift, who was also hit in his pinky finger. Swift's name might sound familiar... he also suffered a cut to his eye during a fight with another man this weekend. The brawl ended with Rakiem Jones getting shot in the stomach.

Police tell us it's still unclear who shot Jones and they're still working leads on identifying the shooter at Club Cream.



No one has been arrested, but police say they are looking for a white Grand Marquis.

If you have any information on the shooting you are asked to call police at 706-653-3400.

