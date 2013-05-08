Club Cream manager and friend arrested for violating fire safety - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Club Cream manager and friend arrested for violating fire safety rules

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Sacorey McKelvey, 21 and Bolivar Glenn, 38, were initially arrested Monday following Sunday's shooting at the 10th Avenue club.

Shots rang out after police officers and firefighters bombarded the place trying to clear the overcrowded establishment.

Sacorey, the manager, was fined $1,370 or 60 days in jail for allegedly operating without a valid liquor license. When the duo appeared in court Wednesday, they were served with warrants for several new charges.

The new allegations included overcrowding and locking an exit door. Attorney Stacey Jackson, the defendants' lawyer, told News Leader 9's Roslyn Giles the men don't own the club.

McKelvey does manage the place, but Glenn just helps out as a friend, according to Jackson. Jackson said he is unsure why Glenn is being charged in the case.

During Sunday's shooting, two suspects were shot: a 19-year-old woman suffered a bullet to the arm and a 22-year-old man was hit in the pinkie finger. A round also grazed an officer's foot.

