Attempted robbery suspect caught on camera

Columbus police have released surveillance video of a robbery suspect.

You can see the man dressed in a gray hoodie approach the clerk.

The incident happened a week ago at the Chevron gas station on Macon Road.

Police said the suspect attempted snatch money out of the cash register.

He was last seen leaving in a silver car, possible a 4-door Grand Prix.

If you have any information about this crime, call Columbus police at 706-653-3400.