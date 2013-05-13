Columbus daycare under the microscope for alleged misconduct - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus daycare under the microscope for alleged misconduct

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

News Leader 9 has uncovered an investigation into an alleged sexual assault at a Columbus daycare. A police incident report dated April 23 was filed by the victim's mother.

It indicates her 4-year-old daughter was assaulted inside the child care center.

We went to the Child Life Discovery Center on South Lumpkin Road Monday afternoon searching for answers. A worker told our Roslyn Giles there were no managers on site.

We also went to the chain's main location at 50th Street and River Road and were told to leave the property.

The administrator responded, "No comment." There are still a lot of unanswered questions about this case. We are working to get more details. We do know that no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2013 WTVM. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:43 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:43:34 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • 'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    Friday, April 28 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-04-28 21:45:21 GMT
    (Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)(Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    More >>

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly