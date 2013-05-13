Columbus daycare under the microscope for alleged misconduct

News Leader 9 has uncovered an investigation into an alleged sexual assault at a Columbus daycare. A police incident report dated April 23 was filed by the victim's mother.

It indicates her 4-year-old daughter was assaulted inside the child care center.

We went to the Child Life Discovery Center on South Lumpkin Road Monday afternoon searching for answers. A worker told our Roslyn Giles there were no managers on site.

We also went to the chain's main location at 50th Street and River Road and were told to leave the property.

The administrator responded, "No comment." There are still a lot of unanswered questions about this case. We are working to get more details. We do know that no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2013 WTVM. All rights reserved.