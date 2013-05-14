Mother speaks out about 4 year old's day care sexual assault

A Columbus mother of two agreed to talk to News Leader 9's Roslyn Giles about a situation she'd rather not disclose. We will not reveal her identity.

She says her 4-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted. It allegedly happened at Child Life Discovery Center on South Lumpkin Road where her daughter attended the Georgia Pre-K program.

"My child had reported that she had been sexually molested by a child that goes to school with her," the mother said.



The mother says when she got the call from the teacher, she initially thought it was an isolated incident, but after talking to her daughter she learned more kids were involved and that this may have been going on for at least 2 years.

"She told me that this child had been having sex with her, oral sex and with the clothes off, my child is 4; she doesn't know anything about sex."

The mom also added another child, a 5-year-old, was also told to lay on her child in the bathroom without clothes on and that's what her daughter called ‘sex.'

We wanted to know if the mother wants the 12-year-old and or the teachers and school administrators to be punished.

"I don't know if any punishment would help the situation any better, but something has to be done so that day care workers can know this can't happen."

She says what she does know is it's going to take the help of God and counselors to help her 4-year-old girl work through the anger and rage she feels.

The toddler has since been removed from that school. She is away visiting her grandmother.

We tried to reach out to the school for a comment, but no one wanted to talk.

Columbus detectives are investigating as well as Bright from the Start, the state governing agency.

