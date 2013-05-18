Three pets adopted during WTVM's Give 9 Campaign - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Three pets adopted during WTVM's Give 9 Campaign

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

WTVM's Give 9 Campaign rolled on Saturday despite a few drops of rain moving the Animal Ark Rescue event indoors.

Members of the News Leader 9 family including anchors Barbara Gauthier and Jason Dennis were out in full force to lend a helping hand.

Volunteers worked inside of the tractor supply on JR Allen Parkway to stay dry and help give several deserving animals a forever home. Three animals were adopted in the project.

"We get all of our animals from the animal shelter here in Columbus," said Sabine Stull, Director of Animal Ark Rescue. "We make sure they are ready for adoption and they are spayed and neutered and we have adoptions here at the center and off hours on the weekends."

Two kittens and one puppy all now have a place they can call home. If you'd like to adopt an animal from AAR, their shelter is located at 7133 Sacerdote Lane. They are open Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

