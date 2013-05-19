Woman claims she was sexually assaulted at her south Columbus ap - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Woman claims she was sexually assaulted at her south Columbus apt.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

A 32-year-old Columbus woman reported to police on Sunday that she'd been sexually assaulted inside her apartment.

According to the report, the incident happened Friday May 17 at 11 p.m. on Enoch Drive. The complaint was filed shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday morning.  

The woman suffered bruises to her back, but no other details were available. No suspect or description of a person was mentioned in the report.  

The report states the victim knew the suspect. 

