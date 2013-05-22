Lisa Graham’s lawyers want case dismissed

Defense attorneys for Lisa Graham are now asking the judge to dismiss the case.

Graham is charged with the capital murder of her daughter. In 2007, 20-year-old Stephanie Shae Graham's body was found riddled with gunshots. Deputies arrested family friend Kenny Walton, who confessed and said Lisa Graham was the mastermind.

She waited five years to have her day in court.

But just as soon as the trial started, it ended in a mistrial last September due to Judge Geroge Green's unknown health issues. A new trial date is set for July 22.

Her lawyers, Margaret Brown and Robert Poole, now want the case dropped claiming double jeopardy. They say their client's constitutional rights were violated by the mistrial and the fact that Graham was kept in the dark concerning the circumstancs of the mistrial.

A hearing is planned for July 3 before Lee County Judge Jacob Walker lll.

Graham was released in January on a $250,000 bond, reduced from $2,000,000.



