Hardship process reopened for closing schools in Muscogee Co.

The Muscogee County School District is reopening the hardship application process for nearly 600 students from Edgewood Elementary and Marshall Middle schools. The deadline for transfer requests was May 15.

We're told the district wants to give the parents from these two schools every opportunity to complete the hardship process. That's because the decision to close Edgewood Elementary and Marshall Middle schools came after the deadline to apply for school transfers.

Communications Director Valerie Fuller told News Leader 9's Roslyn Giles parents wanting to change their child's assigned school must complete a three-part form.

"It cannot be emailed. You can pick the form up at school or you can come to the Central Registration Office, but because it's a 3-part form, it cannot be email but must be turned into the Central Registration Office," explained Fuller.

Parents will receive a letter in the mail this week notifying them of their child's assigned school for the upcoming 2013-2014 school year. Those letters are being mailed Tuesday and Wednesday for Edgewood and Marshall.

If you have an issue that presents a hardship with the assigned school--you can apply for a school transfer.

The deadline to submit the hardship request is mid-June, according to Valerie Fuller.

Copyright 2013 WTVM. All rights reserved.