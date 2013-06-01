Two Columbus men sentenced on federal drug charges - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Two Columbus men sentenced on federal drug charges

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Two Columbus men are in federal custody after being sentenced on weapons and drug charges. Travis Lokey, 32, and Charles Solomon Glover, 48, were both sentenced on Thursday to 17 years and 6 months by the United States District Court, Middle District of Georgia, located in Macon.

Lokey was arrested in October 2011 during a traffic stop in which he was found to be in possession of a revolver and driving on a suspended license. He was convicted of selling crack cocaine to a DEA informant in May 2011.

Glover pled guilty to charges of possessing 8 firearms and possessing crack cocaine and marijuana with the intent to distribute. Because of Glover's previous felonious record including a conviction for conspiring to commit murder, he was prohibited by law from possessing any firearm. Glover has also been previously convicted on other drug trafficking charges.

It is unclear whether or not there is a criminal connection between these two men and their most current convictions.

