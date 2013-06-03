Teen shot, neighbors living in fear in south Columbus community - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Teen shot, neighbors living in fear in south Columbus community

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Residents in the Victory Crossing Apartments on North Lumpkin Road tell News Leader 9's Roslyn Giles they are living in fear. A shooting this past weekend left a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot to the abdomen.

Catherine Davis, 65, says she heard the shots rang out.

"I heard 2 gunshots and my brother went to see what was going on and he saw a young man on the ground shot," explained Davis.

Davis lives near the crime scene. She also informed us about another incident that happened 3 weeks ago just across the street from her apartment.

"It was about 30 people across the street and suddenly they started beating up a man," Davis said. "It is ridiculous over here."

Robert Wilson lives in the building next to the playground where the teen was shot. He emphasized how badly he wants to move out even though he relocated here just 2 months ago.

"I was trying to go down the stairs and these guys were on the steps rolling their marijuana and they wouldn't move," Wilson said. 

Wilson added as soon as the school year ended, he and his wife sent their 3 young children to live with their aunt for the summer because of frequent shootings, fights drugs.

While we were in the complex, we saw police officers riding through the area. Detectives are still searching for the gunman.

According to the Medical Center, the victim is listed in unsatisfactory condition.

We also reached out to the apartment managers for a comment on  tenants' safety concerns.

Triumph Housing Management of Alpharetta, Georgia released this statement: "It is management's understanding that a trespasser who has been barred from the property was shot by a non-resident who was here at the invitation of a resident who was their relative. It has been stated that the individual who was shot threatened the relative as they were trying to move the resident out of the apartment. Management continually urges residents to report any criminal activity to the local authorities when necessary."

