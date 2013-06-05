Feeding the Valley provides healthy meals to children on summer break

School is out, and according to a recent report from Conagra Foods, the last bell of the year means millions of children could be at risk of hunger.

One local organization is doing its part to help put a dent in starvation.

At Faith Worship Center International in Columbus, volunteers loaded canned goods and grocery bags filled with nutritious items onto trucks for a program called Feeding the Valley.

Pastor Ann Hardman, Marriage Ministry Coordinators Travis and Kia Chambers, and several volunteers helped unload nearly 1,000 pounds of non-perishable, donated items from the congregation.

"As we look at the budget cuts that are going on across America, it's imperative that the Church steps up to the plate and does something, "says Harding. "This is our way of giving back to the community."

The need is great. According the USDA, millions of kids may go hungry during the summer months without school-provided meals.

Babbs Douglas, Feeding the Valley Executive Director, says donations keep their cycle of 500,000 pounds of food each month going out to families in need.

"As churches bring the food in, I encourage them not to think about the big picture, but the little picture," says Douglas. "Think about the families with the little children they're trying to feed. It's very significant and makes a big difference."

With everyone working together in the community, no child should go hungry.

Copyright 2013 WTVM. All rights reserved.