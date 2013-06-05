Feeding the Valley provides healthy meals to children on summer - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Feeding the Valley provides healthy meals to children on summer break

(WTVM) -

School is out, and according to a recent report from Conagra Foods, the last bell of the year means millions of children could be at risk of hunger.

One local organization is doing its part to help put a dent in starvation.

At Faith Worship Center International in Columbus, volunteers loaded canned goods and grocery bags filled with nutritious items onto trucks for a program called Feeding the Valley. 

Pastor Ann Hardman, Marriage Ministry Coordinators Travis and Kia Chambers, and several volunteers helped unload nearly 1,000 pounds of non-perishable, donated items from the congregation.

"As we look at the budget cuts that are going on across America, it's imperative that the Church steps up to the plate and does something, "says Harding. "This is our way of giving back to the community."  

The need is great. According the USDA, millions of kids may go hungry during the summer months without school-provided meals. 

Babbs Douglas, Feeding the Valley Executive Director, says donations keep their cycle of 500,000 pounds of food each month going out to families in need. 

"As churches bring the food in, I encourage them not to think about the big picture, but the little picture," says Douglas. "Think about the families with the little children they're trying to feed. It's very significant and makes a big difference."

With everyone working together in the community, no child should go hungry.

 Copyright 2013 WTVM. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:43 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:43:34 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • 'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    Friday, April 28 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-04-28 21:45:21 GMT
    (Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)(Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    More >>

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly