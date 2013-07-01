Phenix City murder suspect behind bars after extradition

The man Phenix City police believe killed a mother of three and left her body tied up with an extension cord is now in a jail in Russell County.

Detectives started searching for Caneya Webb's boyfriend shortly after her father made the gruesome discovery Friday evening.

The 26-year-old victim was reportedly found in the bathroom of her Edmond Estates apartment on 6th Place South. Police said she'd been there for sometime.

A Phenix City judge issued an arrest warrant for 28-year-old Curtis Newsome Friday night and authorities later learned Newsome had been apprehended Friday morning in Troup County on traffic charges.

Newsome appeared in court Monday morning and signed a wavier to be extradited back to Phenix City to face murder charges. He arrived at the Phenix City Police Department early Monday afternoon.

WTVM's Roslyn Giles spoke to Newsome as he was being escorted from the PCD dressed in a purple jumpsuit, wearing handcuffs and leg irons. Roslyn asked Newsome, "Do police have the wrong person in this crime?" Newsome didn't utter a response; he just nodded his head.

No motive for the crime has been given, but family members told News Leader 9 the couple had a history of violence.

Newsome is expected to appear before a Russell County judge this week.

In the meantime, Webb's family is preparing for her funeral to be held Friday at Faith Worship Center, International at 1600 Blanchard Boulevard in Columbus at 2:00 p.m.

Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday from 1:00-6:00 p.m. at Progressive Funeral Home.

