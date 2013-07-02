Man allegedly kills woman over text message

News Leader 9 has learned a Phenix City couple - whose relationship reportedly took a turn for the worse during the early morning hours Friday - were seen together just hours before Caneya Webb's death.

Webb's cousin Erica Wright told WTVM's Roslyn Giles that the couple was at her sister's house off Amber Drive in Columbus watching TV until 2 a.m.

"We were just sitting around together like we always do, laughing and telling jokes." Wright added.

Newsome, who was arrested Monday morning in Phenix City for the brutal killing of Webb, was quiet and didn't say much that night, which is not out of ordinary for the 28-year-old man.

"He's always been the quiet type, since childhood," Wright recalled about growing up with Newsome in the Diamond Woods community in Columbus.

When she heard that Webb didn't show up for work on Friday morning and couldn't be reached by cell phone, she had planned to go by her cousin's Edmond Estates apartment to check on her. Before Wright got a chance to, she received the horrible news from family members. Wright cried, "I just didn't know he would kill her."

According to witnesses, the last time the couple was seen was at 2 a.m. but within the next few hours, something went all too wrong. Webb's mother said police told her Newsome admitted the two got into argument after Webb received a text message from another guy.

The confrontation allegedly escalated into a fight that left Webb dead and her body tied up with an extension cord. Her father discovered the body in the bathtub of apartment N4 while the maintenance man, unbeknownst to him, repaired the AC.

Captain Frank Ivey of the Phenix City Police Department revealed Newsome is now talking about the events leading up to Webb's death, but Ivey stopped short of admitting Newsome confessed to the crime. Ivey said they received information from family members that Newsome had been apprehended in Troup County for driving too slowly and for having a suspended driver's license around 6 a.m. Friday morning.

Detectives traveled to the Troup County Jail early Saturday morning to interview Newsome and later issued an arrest warrant for the father of Webb's third child. Newsome appeared before a Troup County judge Monday morning and signed an extradition waiver to willing return to Phenix City. Newsome was charged with murder and is being held in the Russell County Jail pending a first appearance hearing which is required within 72 hours of his arrest.

We have also learned the victim's children were away in Atlanta visiting their aunt when the crime happened. The oldest is a 5-year-old boy, who's having a hard time with his mother's death. The 4 and 3 year olds are too young to know what's really going on, according to LaTunja Webb, Caneya's mother.

The funeral is set for this Friday July 5 at 2 p.m. at Faith Worship Center, International on Blanchard Boulevard in Columbus.

