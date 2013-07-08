Local air passengers react to plane crash safety instructions

In light of the tragic Asiana Airlines flight in San Francisco, California, News Leader 9's Roslyn Giles put some local air passengers to the test. We wanted to know if passengers really listen to the flight attendant's 30 second drill before takeoff.

Passenger Janie Johnson is among the 5,000 monthly travelers who catch a flight from Columbus monthly. Monday Johnson traveled back home to Chicago following her 45th class reunion in Fort Gaines, Georgia. Johnson said she listens to air safety lessons and is picky about where she chooses to sit on the plane.

"I prefer to sit away from the exits; I have sat there before but I don't anymore because I can't help those who need to get out before I get out," stated Johnson.

Finding passengers who would remain calm and collected in case of an emergency is one key component flight attendants look for before takeoff.

Cynthia Whaley who visited her daughter at Fort Benning during the 4th of July holiday from St. Louis added she thinks looking to men and military passengers is top priority.

In 2012, 23 fatal airline crashes killed 511 people, a statistic well below the 10-year average of 34 incidents that killed 773 people per year, according to statistics from the aviation safety network.

But, the National Transportation Safety Board said your chances of surviving an airplane crash are surprisingly good. More than 95 percent of airplane passengers involved in a crash survive.

