Columbus police investigate early morning home invasion

Columbus police are investigating a home invasion that happened at 1:30 Tuesday morning.

Three men - two with guns - forced a 29-year-old man and his roommate along with a 14-year-old boy to the floor in the living room of their apartment located at 4430 Saunders Drive, Apt. B1.

The suspects took several unknown items and then made the victim drive them to an unknown location in the victim's unnamed car.

Brittney Bussey says she has lived in this community for seven years and says she is scared the perpetrators may come back.

There is no description of the suspects. If arrested, they face kidnapping, armed robbery, theft by taking a vehicle and burglary charges.

Copyright 2013 WTVM. All rights reserved.