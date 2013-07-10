Mother of slain daughter speaks out about unborn child's death

It's been nearly 2 weeks since a Phenix City woman was found strangled to death in her apartment. Now, the family is coming to grips with more unsettling news.

WTVM was the first to report Caneya Webb was in fact pregnant when she was killed. Webb's mother spoke to News Leader 9's Roslyn Giles on just how difficult the situation is for her and her family.

"It's very hard, because that was my grandchild, now my daughter-- it's a hurting thing," explained LaTunja Webb Dunham, Caneya's mother.

Latunja Webb Dunham spoke out Wednesday in her first interview since learning the gruesome news that her 26-year-old daughter was carrying her fourth child when she was killed.

"Yes, he knew he was the father and he was the father of the last child."

Webb's boyfriend Curtis Newsome, 28, is the father Dunham is referring to and now murder suspect accused of strangling Webb to death. Her father found his daughter's body in the bathtub of her Edmond Estates apartment tied up with an extension cord. Newsome could now face more serious charges for the death of his own unborn fetus.

When asked if she had the opportunity to speak to Newsome, she replied, "I would ask him why, what made him snap like that."

Webb leaves behind 3 children, ages 5, 4, and 3. These days, the siblings are spending time with family holding tight to their new teddy bears, while coping with the untimely loss of their young mother.

Detectives from the Phenix City Police Department say more serious charges are pending against Newsome. Although officials have not confirmed how far along Webb was in her pregnancy, her mother says she has been told Webb was three months pregnant.

The family has set up a trust fund at a CB&T bank in Caneya Webb's name. The money will go toward college tuition for Webb's three children.

