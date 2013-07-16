American Little League wins again

The 9 and 10 year olds in the American All Stars of Columbus are celebrating tonight. The 2-0 team claimed a victory in the state little league competition in Lavonia, Georgia.

American was down 3-2 going into the bottom of the 4th inning and tied the score all in the top of the 4th.

American held Glennville, Georgia (located south of Savannah) to no outs in the bottom of the 4th. American went 3 all in the 5th, no runs for either team in the 5th.

Bats came alive in the 6th and American scored four runs to make it 7-3. Brandon Gates pitched a no hitter in the bottom of the 6th for the win.

Gage Chesser, Matthew DeNamer, Gray Voltz and Lucas Butero all scored in the 6th inning.



