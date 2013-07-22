Elderly woman shot and killed in triple shooting was not involve - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Elderly woman shot and killed in triple shooting was not involved

WOODBURY, GA (WTVM) -

A Pine Mountain Valley woman shot this past weekend in a triple shooting in Woodbury, Georgia is clinging to life.

Meriwether County's Coroner Johnny Worley told News Leader 9's Roslyn Giles that Margaret Smith is on life support at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.

Smith was shot in the face along with her friend Christopher Lee Webster. He is in critical condition –trying to recover from gunshot wounds to the shoulder and face. Both survived the shooting while Christopher's grandmother, 82-year-old Bessie Webster, died.

The shooting happened at Saturday at Bessie Webster's home on Williamson Road in Meriwether County. Bessie Webster's son, Jimmy Webster, said his mother was simply walking out the back door of her home to see what was going on when she was shot.

Timothy Chambley, 54, is the accused murderer. Chambley lived in a camper behind Bessie Webster's home and reportedly had a dispute, possibly a lover's quarrel with the two surviving victims.

"Who would shot an 82 year old woman, she could barely walk. This doesn't seem real, it's like a dream," said Jimmy Webster.

Chambley is being held in the Meriwether County Jail.

Copyright 2013 WTVM. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:43 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:43:34 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • 'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    Friday, April 28 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-04-28 21:45:21 GMT
    (Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)(Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    More >>

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly