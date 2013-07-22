Elderly woman shot and killed in triple shooting was not involved

A Pine Mountain Valley woman shot this past weekend in a triple shooting in Woodbury, Georgia is clinging to life.

Meriwether County's Coroner Johnny Worley told News Leader 9's Roslyn Giles that Margaret Smith is on life support at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.

Smith was shot in the face along with her friend Christopher Lee Webster. He is in critical condition –trying to recover from gunshot wounds to the shoulder and face. Both survived the shooting while Christopher's grandmother, 82-year-old Bessie Webster, died.

The shooting happened at Saturday at Bessie Webster's home on Williamson Road in Meriwether County. Bessie Webster's son, Jimmy Webster, said his mother was simply walking out the back door of her home to see what was going on when she was shot.

Timothy Chambley, 54, is the accused murderer. Chambley lived in a camper behind Bessie Webster's home and reportedly had a dispute, possibly a lover's quarrel with the two surviving victims.

"Who would shot an 82 year old woman, she could barely walk. This doesn't seem real, it's like a dream," said Jimmy Webster.

Chambley is being held in the Meriwether County Jail.

