Columbus mayor responds to officer-involved accidents

We have learned more details in a recent officer versus pedestrian accident.

We first brought you the story last week after a man was hit on Cusetta Road more than a week ago.

Now the mayor of Columbus is has releasing new details on where the officer was going at the time of the accident.

We're told the officer was heading to a self-dispatched call as back up for a disorderly crowd.

The mayor says his lights were on, which we've found to be consistent with what eyewitnesses told us.

As we reported earlier the victim, 48-year-old Otis Lockhart, was cited for allegedly walking under the influence of alcohol.

The evidence has not yet been revealed but we do know toxicology tests are still pending.

The mayor also tells us the officer passed a mandatory drug test.

It's unclear how long the joint investigation between the Georgia State Patrol and Columbus Police will last. The mayor also talked about the number of training hours required by officer before the join the force.

She says it comes to about 400 hours of training to include in house training, field training and emergency calls.

You may recall the fatal investigation into Jaquess Harris' incident is still pending as well.

She was hit and killed by an officer on Cusseta Road near Club Ciroc last year. When the findings in both of these cases are made available, you can count on News Leader 9 to pass them along to you.

Copyright 2013 WTVM. All rights reserved.