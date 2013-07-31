Remembering Corporal Keith Slay after tragic car accident

Corporal Keith Slay was known as a productive and well-respected member of the Columbus Police Department, according to police Chief Ricky Boren.

Boren spoke to the media Wednesday one day after the tragic loss of Slay.

"Keith's passion was his family and aviation," Chief Boren said.



Chief Boren said Slay demonstrated that passion in all of his duties over the last 32 years with CPD. His first job was a patrol officer, investigator and then Metro Narcotics agent where he started the aviation unit this year.

"He was put in charge of that unit and we probably have the best aviation unit in the state and all the thanks go to Slay," Chief Boren said.



Slay shared his love of aviation with the young at heart. We captured video in May of this year preparing to take a "miracle patient" for a helicopter ride.

"He was extremely loyal and extremely dedicated... he was not only a working acquaintance but a person family friend as well."

Law enforcement officers from Georgia, Alabama and Florida have already expressed their condolences to the police department for the loss of Slay.

Funeral arrangements are still pending. On that day, Boren expressed the huge outpouring of support that will be present at the services from officers near and far.

Corporal Slay was 53 years old.

