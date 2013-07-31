Remembering Corporal Keith Slay after tragic car accident - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Remembering Corporal Keith Slay after tragic car accident

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Corporal Keith Slay was known as a productive and well-respected member of the Columbus Police Department, according to police Chief Ricky Boren.

Boren spoke to the media Wednesday one day after the tragic loss of Slay.

"Keith's passion was his family and aviation," Chief Boren said.

Chief Boren said Slay demonstrated that passion in all of his duties over the last 32 years with CPD. His first job was a patrol officer, investigator and then Metro Narcotics agent where he started the aviation unit this year.

"He was put in charge of that unit and we probably have the best aviation unit in the state and all the thanks go to Slay," Chief Boren said.

Slay shared his love of aviation with the young at heart. We captured video in May of this year preparing to take a "miracle patient" for a helicopter ride.

"He was extremely loyal and extremely dedicated... he was not only a working acquaintance but a person family friend as well."

Law enforcement officers from Georgia, Alabama and Florida have already expressed their condolences to the police department for the loss of Slay.

Funeral arrangements are still pending. On that day, Boren expressed the huge outpouring of support that will be present at the services from officers near and far.

Corporal Slay was 53 years old.

Copyright 2013 WTVM. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:43 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:43:34 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • 'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    Friday, April 28 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-04-28 21:45:21 GMT
    (Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)(Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    More >>

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly