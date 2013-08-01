Ways to make your morning commute easier once school starts - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Ways to make your morning commute easier once school starts

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA (WTVM) -

When the school bell rings next week, more than 30,000 students will head to class in Muscogee County, and traffic is always a big issue.

The corner of Veterans Parkway and old Guard Road is what Muscogee County calls one of its hot spots, where it's bumper to bumper traffic during school days.

This is what the scene looks like: a headache to most motorists; get ready though, the problems are about to resume.

"When school is in, traffic is backed up that way as far as you can see and that way as far as you can see  and Cooper Creek Road," said Kathy Richardson. "It's bad."

Richardson knows all too well living in the area of Northside High, and she offers this solution.

"They need two lanes like they do on Moon Road," Richardson said.

Scott Thomann, Director of Security for Muscogee County schools, didn't say what the future holds for this area but he has this advice for parents.

"If they left at 7 a.m. during the summer, they need to leave at 6:30 a.m. during school time," Thomann said. "We find that when people get stressed they make bad decisions."

So if your kids are car riders, Muscogee County schools' best advice for you is to leave earlier than normal.

