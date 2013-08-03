Gunman on the run after allegedly shooting 2 at house party

Columbus police are searching for a gunman who opened fire on a crowd of people at a house party.

Detectives told News Leader 9's Roslyn Giles the shooting happened at 2609 Garden Drive, a known "party house," around 3:30 Saturday morning.

Travis Porter, 31, attempted to get in the house but when a bouncer said "no," both men got into a physical fight.

Minutes later, Porter was seen shooting at people in the backyard, according to police. Carl Jackson, 31, was struck in the upper torso and treated at Columbus Regional. He was later transported to the Atlanta Medical Center where he is listed in unsatisfactory condition.

Lena Williams, 32, suffered a gunshot wound to her legs when a single bullet went through both legs.

It's unclear if the same person shot both people.

A warrant for aggravated assault has been issued for Porter.

Five people, both residents and guests of the home were also arrested for maintaining a disorderly household.