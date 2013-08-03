Alabama prison dogs aiding in search for jail escapee - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Alabama prison dogs aiding in search for jail escapee

© Randolph County Sheriff's Office © Randolph County Sheriff's Office
Randolph County, AL (WTVM) -

The search is on for an inmate from the Randolph County, Alabama Jail.  Sheriff David Cofield said Roger Dale Gosdin, 47, escaped from the facility around 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Gosdin has been seen in a neighborhood close to the jail. He was serving time for probation revocation, burglary and theft.  

Sheriff Cofield told News Leader 9, Gosdin is also wanted in his hometown of Roopville, Carroll County, Georgia for unknown charges.

Gosdin is not considered armed, but could be dangerous due to his violent past, according to the Sheriff.

Officials are waiting on the prison dogs to arrive to begin a ground search. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:43 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:43:34 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • 'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    Friday, April 28 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-04-28 21:45:21 GMT
    (Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)(Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    More >>

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly