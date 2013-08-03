Alabama prison dogs aiding in search for jail escapee

The search is on for an inmate from the Randolph County, Alabama Jail. Sheriff David Cofield said Roger Dale Gosdin, 47, escaped from the facility around 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Gosdin has been seen in a neighborhood close to the jail. He was serving time for probation revocation, burglary and theft.

Sheriff Cofield told News Leader 9, Gosdin is also wanted in his hometown of Roopville, Carroll County, Georgia for unknown charges.

Gosdin is not considered armed, but could be dangerous due to his violent past, according to the Sheriff.

Officials are waiting on the prison dogs to arrive to begin a ground search.