LaGrange man arrested for shooting another man

A LaGrange man was arrested Saturday for allegedly shooting another man.

Police tell News Leader 9 they responded to the incident at 200 Burr Street around 5:30 p.m.

The 44-year-old victim told police he got into an argument with a female at that location and was shot three times.

The suspect Kelvin Bussey, 35, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Lindsey was treated and released from the West Georgia Emergency Room.

If anyone has any additional information regarding this incident, contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-83-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.