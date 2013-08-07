Drivers caught speeding in school zones on first day of school - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Drivers caught speeding in school zones on first day of school

Julie Wilson, a mother of three whose two oldest children attend Wynnton Arts Academy in Columbus, knows what it feels like to get caught off guard while driving in a school zone.

Although she wasn't among the motorists in Columbus who were ticketed Wednesday morning, she has been ticketed in the past for going over the speed limit in a school zone.

"I was upset and not thinking after hearing some bad news," Wilson said.

Wilson was fined $150 for the traffic violation. Now, she pays extra attention when approaching a school.

"I have a kid that likes to dart out and I have pulled him off a tricycle in the middle of the street when cars are coming by," state Wilson.

The situation has also taught Wilson a lesson to avoid becoming distracted while behind the wheel.

Motor Squad Sergeant Chris Anderson with the Columbus Police Department would not reveal how many people were ticked on the first day of school for speeding.

"Beware when you're driving...We don't want anything to happen to you or to the children who are walking to and from school," explained Anderson.

