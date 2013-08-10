Wanted Columbus fugitive arrested in Florida - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Wanted Columbus fugitive arrested in Florida

© Columbus Police Department © Columbus Police Department
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

A Columbus fugitive is no longer on the run after eluding police for 7 months. News Leader 9 has learned federal authorities apprehended Brandon Reese, 27, in Crystal Beach, Florida.

The US Marshall Service made the arrest Friday morning.

Reese was wanted on several federal charges including distribution of cocaine and marijuana.

Columbus police said Reese fled the scene when they tried to serve a warrant for a drug investigation at a house on Yates Drive back in January.

A judge ordered Reese to be extradited back to Columbus.

It is unclear when Reese will be brought back to Columbus to face charges.

Copyright 2013 WTVM. All rights reserved.

    •   
