New Aaron Cohn Middle School dedicated

The new Aaron Cohn Middle School was dedicated Saturday during a ceremony at the $19 million facility in Midland, Georgia.

The school is named after the late juvenile court judge whose name will be forever etched in the minds of people in the Columbus community.

Judge Aaron Cohn's daughter, Gail Cohn, told the crowd her 96 year old father had received many honors during his life, but this one surpassed them all.

Cohn, a Bronze Star recipient and Jewish immigrant is credited with helping liberate a concentration camp.

Newly appointed Muscogee County Superintendent David Lewis was in attendance today. Mark Cantrell with the board of education was the main speaker.