Church pastor reacts to man's death following tree limb accident - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Church pastor reacts to man's death following tree limb accident

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

The pastor of Midway United Methodist Church in Columbus told News Leader 9's Roslyn Giles Glenn Nunley was a wonderful man.  

He added, "Glenn Nunley was a dedicated and committed member who couldn't do enough for the church. He was the type of person who would never say "no."  Glenn was also an avid Alabama fan whose' closet consisted of mostly crimson tide T-shirts. we've all been hit hard by this."

Nunley died after suffering from head injuries sustained while clearing some tree limbs at his place of worship on Buena Vista Road. The incident happened Saturday around 1:30 p.m. at Midway United Methodist Church.

Muscogee County's Coroner Buddy Bryan told News Leader 9 that 51-year-old Glenn Nunley was pronounced dead Sunday at 12:23 a.m. 

Nunley was transported to the hospital Saturday afternoon shortly after a tree limb gave way and bounced back up, hitting him in the head.

Nunley suffered a suppressed skull fracture. He lived nearly 24-hours before succumbing to his injuries, according to Bryan.  The death has been ruled an accident. 

Authorities say there have been 4 tree limb-related deaths in Columbus this year.

Here are a few safety tips from the experts on cutting down trees:

• The best thing to do is to get rid of dead trees in your yard.

• Mushrooms beside a tree are a sign of the tree rotting.

• Have a professional look at trees with holes or knots to see if the tree might be a threat to people or nearby homes.

