Weekend turns tragic for three people in separate accidents - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) -

A 6-year-old Alabama girl drowned Saturday evening in a neighborhood pool, according to Lee County Coroner Bill Harris.

Auburn police were called to the scene around 7:45 p.m. in the Preserve on Redtail Lane off of Farmville Road. When paramedics arrived, the victim was unresponsive and bystanders were performing CPR.

She was rushed to EAMC emergency room where were she pronounced dead at 8:35 PM. According to witness reports, it is unknown exactly how long she was down. She is reported to have been a good swimmer. No foul play is suspected.

The body has been taken to the Alabama Dept. of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for a postmortem exam. Her name is not being released by this office at the request of the family. The incident remains under investigation by Auburn Police and the Lee County Coroner's office.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating a traffic fatality that happened Saturday at midnight. Michael E. Roberts, 28, of Opelika was killed when the vehicle he was a passenger in left the roadway on County Road 388 and overturned.

Authorities said Roberts was ejected from the vehicle and rushed to EAMC emergency room in Opelika with multiple blunt force injuries. Roberts was pronounced dead at 2:00 a.m. No word on what caused the accident.

A 17-year-old teen was also killed when she became pinned between a car and house during a freak accident on Glenwood Avenue Saturday.  The victim's name has not been released. 

