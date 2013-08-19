Woman claims tanks of 'bad gas' caused her cars to break down - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Woman claims tanks of 'bad gas' caused her cars to break down

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

On Sunday afternoon, a woman called News Leader 9 and said the fuel she purchased for two vehicles from the Shell Gas Station on St. Mary's Road in Columbus turned out to be exactly what she didn't need.

Minutes later both cars were stopped on the side of the road as a result of what she believed came from bad gasoline.

The woman didn't want to talk on camera because when she called a 1-800 number given to her by the clerk inside the Summit Store, she got a favorable response. The company agreed to not only repair her vehicles, but give her a rental car in the meantime.

But we took her complaints to a Midas shop and spoke with mechanic James Head.

"The gas could be old from the gas station, the gas may be stale and the volatility is just not there," he said. "The octane is to low on fuel and won't ignite or burn properly inside the motor."

The biggest problem Head told us he sees with cars that have ingested bad gasoline is with the Catalytic Convertor.

"The Catalytic Converter takes your raw exhaust gas right after it gets ignited to the chamber and the chemicals inside like Titanium will convert the more hazardous exhaust fumes into less hazardous fumes," said Head. 

On average, the cost to repair a damaged Catalytic Converter will cost about $800, labor included.

If you happen to come across some bad gasoline, Head recommends that you pull your car over immediately, because if you continue to drive it you could cause even more damage.

We tried to reach out to Shell's corporate owners in LaGrange, but no one returned our phone call.

Copyright 2013 WTVM. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:34:14 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • 'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    Friday, April 28 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-04-28 21:45:21 GMT
    (Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)(Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    More >>

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly