Bulletproof classrooms: a new era in school safety - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Bulletproof classrooms: a new era in school safety

(WTVM) -

School shootings across the country, including one Tuesday in Atlanta, are prompting bulletproof items in schools.

Bulletproof whiteboards, as shown in the YouTube video, are now being used at the University of Maryland eastern shore.

These officers demonstrated how the high tech tablets can be used as a personal shield for professors under attack.

Bulletproof backpacks and clipboards are also now available.

The doors are locked at Wynnton Arts Academy. To get in, you must push the buzzer and the office staff sees who you are from this phone video monitor.

Communications director Valerie Fuller says while Muscogee County doesn't have any immediate plans to follow the University of Maryland's lead, the district's safety plan is comprehensive.

Twenty children and six adults were killed at Sandy Hook. We're told when that happened a light bulb went off, that teachers and administrators need protection too.

Copyright 2013 WTVM. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:34:14 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • 'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    Friday, April 28 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-04-28 21:45:21 GMT
    (Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)(Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    More >>

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly