Bulletproof classrooms: a new era in school safety

School shootings across the country, including one Tuesday in Atlanta, are prompting bulletproof items in schools.

Bulletproof whiteboards, as shown in the YouTube video, are now being used at the University of Maryland eastern shore.

These officers demonstrated how the high tech tablets can be used as a personal shield for professors under attack.

Bulletproof backpacks and clipboards are also now available.

The doors are locked at Wynnton Arts Academy. To get in, you must push the buzzer and the office staff sees who you are from this phone video monitor.

Communications director Valerie Fuller says while Muscogee County doesn't have any immediate plans to follow the University of Maryland's lead, the district's safety plan is comprehensive.

Twenty children and six adults were killed at Sandy Hook. We're told when that happened a light bulb went off, that teachers and administrators need protection too.

