Body pulled from the Chattahoochee River has been identified

Body pulled from the Chattahoochee River has been identified

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has confirmed that the body pulled out of the Chattahoochee River in Columbus on Sunday, August 25, was 44-year-old John Taomandge Attaway.

Attaway was living out of his car at the time of his death. The car was found abandoned in Phenix City.

The mother, who lives in Columbus, identified the body based on a description of his tattoos. She did not go to the morgue to look at the pictures, as was the original plan.

Attaway's body was found significantly decomposed near the Civil War Naval Museum, was pulled from the river and pronounced dead at 2:10 p.m. on Sunday.

The remains were sent to Atlanta for an autopsy.

Authorities are currently unable to verify whether the gruesome discovery of Attaway's body is linked to a river search two weeks ago when witnesses reported seeing a person go down in the water. 

