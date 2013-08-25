'Party House' shooter suspect arrested

Columbus detectives arrested suspect London Mason, 21, one day after he allegedly opened fire on another man at the so called, ‘Party House' on Lee Street on August 27.

He is being charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, and possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a crime.

Sergeant Lyons says the shooting happened at 2742 Lee Street at 5:45 Sunday Morning. Fordham, James, 51, was shot in the upper chest. Fordham is in critical condition at the Medical Center.

A warrant was been issued for Mason. He is described as a black man, 6 feet tall, and weighs 400 lbs.

If this location sounds familiar, it is. Last month, Reginald Kimbrough was shot at the same ‘party house'. Police did arrest the suspect in that shooting. His name is Brian Brunson, known as Fudge.

