Bomb threat at a Columbus nightclub - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Bomb threat at a Columbus nightclub

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Partygoers were interrupted Friday night at Club Sky in Midtown when the owners were notified of a bomb threat.

According to police reports, a man called 911 around midnight advising them that there was a bomb in the building, "in the name of Allah."

The report also stated, when officers arrived on the scene, the club's owner, Mario Saad, said that he believed a rival club owner or promoter had called the threat in to mess up his business.

The facility was temporarily closed down while officers and the club's security staff combed through the premises. There were no signs of a bomb in or outside the club. 

