Man recovering after being shot in the knee on Benning Drive

A 27-year-old man is recovering after being shot in the knee over the weekend. He was treated at the Medical Center Saturday afternoon.



News Leader 9 obtained the incident report, which states that police were called to the hospital around 4:30 p.m. Saturday in reference to an assault.

According to the report, the shooting happened on Benning Drive and the victim knows who shot him.

No description of the suspect was reported. It's unclear who transported the victim to the emergency room.

There was no mention of a motive stated in the report.

We will continue following this story and update it as more information becomes available.



