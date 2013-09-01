Man wanted for attempting to run over police officers

Columbus police are searching for the man who they say tried to run over two officers over the weekend.

On Saturday, police were called to break up a large, rowdy crowd at the Front Porch of the South thrift store located on Veterans Parkway.

Police are now looking for 22-year-old Terrence Holloway, who was driving a ‘91 white Chevrolet Caprice.

Anyone with information about Holloway's whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 706-653-3400.

