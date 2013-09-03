Rape victim says suspect recorded sexual assault on cell phone

A Columbus woman told News Leader 9 she was raped and beaten by a man who attacked her for five hours in a wooded area off Cusseta Road.

The incident was reported to police shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday when the 30-year-old woman finally broke free from her captor and ran to the back gate of Fort Benning near Farr Road.

"I thought, this is it, after being slapped over and over and being out there for five hours; I was like, ‘I'm not going to live to see tomorrow.'"

But the mother of 4 children from Miami who moved to Columbus two years ago, lived to tell her story so other woman can be on alert.

"I don't want anyone else to go through this. I was heading home around 11:30 p.m. Sunday when I crossed over a short cut to Farr Road when I was grabbed."

The popular path known and used by many in the area is a regular route for the victim. She said she was walking her friend home to her apartment off Cusseta Road when the alleged attacker uttered the words, "Hello, pretty ladies." Five minutes later on her way back home, using the short cut, the same guy jumped out of the woods and attacked her.

What was even more disgusting about the ordeal, she said, is when the man pulled out his cell phone and started video recording what he was doing to her.

"I was like 'are you getting enjoyment out of this, this is not a love scene or a love story when you make someone do this; it was like he was sick."

"I was able to kick him in the groins, twice, "explained the woman. That move was the turning point. She said it came at a time when the perpetrator let his guard down while make her perform a sexual act on him.

She also told News Leader 9 the man talked about prior rapes that he had committed.

"He said, 'this is really hard for me to hurt you because you are so beautiful...other women I've just punched them in the face, not kill them, but leave them hurt'".

"My clothes were torn, but I ran on post and knocked on a front door." A stunned military wife answered the door, but quickly called for help once she realized the woman was really traumatized.

The victim was taken the Medical Center for treatment. She walked away with a sore arm.

We also reached out to police in the sex crimes division. They tell us the suspect has not been arrested. They could not recall any other previous rapes being reported in the area of Farr Road and Cusseta Road.

Copyright 2013 WTVM. All rights reserved.